Donald Trump Calls Georgia DA A Racists And Accuses Her Of Dating Gang Members

Donald Trump is going to continue to do Donald Trump until somebody makes him check himself. But why would he, because he hasn’t wrecked hisself yet.

Donald Trump started an insurrection because he wouldn’t concede, he caused two election workers to change their life forever after spreading un-truths about them. He called our present President an S O B recently for all cameras to see now he is taking aim at Georgia district attorney.

Donald Trump took to a credenza stating that Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis wants to indict him so she can win another office. To give context to his claim that Willis was coming for him he went on to say that Willis was a racist that was after a gang then she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang.

Fani Willis’ office is the one responsible for indicting Young Thug for 56 counts of gang-related crimes under Georgia’s RICO statute.

It’s amazing what a former President can get away with.

