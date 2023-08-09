Da Brat Shares First Look At Da Boy Her Son True Legend

49 year old Shawntae Harris-Dupart, better known by her stage name Da Brat and her wife Jessica ‘Judy’Harris-Dupart on July 6, 2023 at 8:30pm in the ATL, finally got to meet their baby boy who they named True Legend Harris-Dupart, who weighed in at 7lbs, 8oz and 20 inches long.
After getting some well deserved rest, bonding while we are sure having to get up every 3 or 4 hours for a feeding, Da Brat and her beautiful Judy have shared a too cute first look at their baby boy True Legend. [see below]
True Legend is rap legend Da Brat’s first child and her wife, Judy Harris-Dupart’s 4th.
