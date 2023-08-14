Entertainment News

Really !? Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way Sign Stolen

Published on August 14, 2023

One day we are celebrating the greatness Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, by proclaiming August 11th Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Day and the place where it all started from E. 99 is officially Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.  Then 2 days later somebody tried to rain on the credit that people petitioned to christen Bone Thugs-N-Harmony way, by stealing the sign away.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way sign on East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue is no longer there.  The same spot, where the renaming ceremony went down on Friday, by Saturday night the sign was gone, leaving the community in shock.  Now an investigation is underway.

According to councilman Kevin Conwell the sign will be replaced with another sign with special locks so it won’t happen again.

Just flat out disrespectful.

Take a look at the video below.

