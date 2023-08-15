Megan Thee Stallion Shares Message To Her ‘Haters’

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her following a party in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, allegedly following the incident Megan Thee Stallion received treatment from what originally was said to be broken glass. Tory Lanez took to social media saying it wasn’t true.

What followed was the Megan Thee Stallion dragging show.

A week ago Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after the pair left a Los Angeles party in 2020. Following his sentencing Tory Lanez maintained his innocence saying sorry but not sorry.

Now Megan Thee Stallion in her first performance following Tory Lanez’s sentencing is sharing a strong message to all of her “haters”.

“So today, I just want to say, f**k all my haters! None of that s**t you was doing or saying broke me! None of that s**t y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties broke them!…”

ALRIGHT NOW!!

