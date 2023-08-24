The Bijou Star Files: R Kelly Garnished From Jail

CLOSE

R. KELLY $500K GARNISHED FROM ROYALTIES!!! Payback for His Victims

R. Kelly is still on the hook for more than half a million bucks in restitution to his victims — but they'll be getting a big check soon thanks to his old hits.

RUDY GIULIANI STONE-FACED MUG SHOT Surrenders In Trump Case

Rudy Giuliani's mug shot is in, and he certainly doesn't look like a happy camper after surrendering himself for Donald Trump's RICO case.

POLO G Cops Raid L.A. Mansion …RAPPER PUT IN HANDCUFFS

Polo G's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells us, "Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home.

Always & Forever': Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On The Athlete's Would-Be 45th Birthday

On what would've been his 45th trip around the sun, Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Marcus Jordan Reveals Diamond Spotted On Larsa Pippen's Finger Is A 'Promise Ring' And They Are 'Not Engaged'

Marcus Jordan is setting the record straight after recently igniting engagement rumors between him and his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen.

Whoopi Goldberg Confirms She Is Not A Lesbian During Interview With Raven-Symoné

Whoopi Goldberg is opening up to fellow actor Raven-Symoné about her sexuality and more.

Nicki Minaj Blasts Swatter Who Sent Police To Her Home; "A Warrant Is In The System"

Nicki Minaj is calling out the woman who sent police swarming her home due to fake police calls.

Autopsy Confirms Accidental Drowning as Cause of Death for Obamas' 'Beloved' Chef

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the Obamas' "beloved" chef, Tafari Campbell, died due to accidental drowning in a Martha's Vineyard lake.

Netflix Engineer Goes Missing 2 Weeks After Moving to California

The family of a 22-year-old Netflix engineer, Yohanes Kidane, is asking the public for assistance locating him.

Beyoncé Asks Fans To Celebrate Her 42nd Birthday By Wearing Silver To Remaining Tour Dates

Beyoncé is celebrating her birthday month — and "Virgo season" — in style.

Over 3,100 Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud, Justice Department Says

Last fall, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the creation of three strike force teams to enhance its existing efforts to combat and prevent COVID-19-related fraud.

