The Bijou Star Files: Chrisean Rock Gave Birth For The Gram

CHRISEAN ROCK GIVES BIRTH ON IG LIVE …New Baby Boy is Here!!!
Chrisean Rock is now a mom, ’cause she just gave birth to her son … and she did on the ‘Gram, no less. Read More
ERICA MENA BOOTED FROM ‘L&HH’ AFTER MONKEY SLUR
Erica Mena won’t be on MTV’s waves anymore, ’cause she called a Black woman a monkey on one of their biggest reality shows … and the network’s fired her over it. Read More
Stevie J Says It’s “Not Fair” That Erica Mena Got Booted Off Of LHH For “Monkey” Comment, Hazel E Also Reacts
More Love and Hip-Hop castmates are reacting to Erica Mena’s firing. Read More
VLAD TO KIM JONG-UN HEY BUD, SEND OVER SOME WEAPONS!!!
Vladimir Putin is apparently set to meet with Kim Jong-Un in the near future, and he wants to talk about teaming up for the Ukraine war … which is definitely a terrible update. Read More
DIDDY Turns Down 9 Figures GIVES BB ACTS PUBLISHING RIGHTS
Diddy chose to do the right thing over money — evidenced in the fact that he turned down a fortune to make sure his former artists have control of their own music …Read More
KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI BANNED FROM VENICE WATER TAXI… Because Of ‘Obscenities’
Kanye West and Bianca Censori can’t seem to stay out of trouble in Italy … the couple was reportedly barred from using a Venice boat rental company due to indecent exposure. Read More
HURRICANE CHRIS BOTCHED MURDER INVESTIGATION COST ME TV AUDITIONS, Next Move Is Suing The PD
Hurricane Chris was found not guilty of 2nd-degree murder in March … a grueling three-year battle, the “Ay Bay Bay” rapper says cost him over a million dollars in potential earnings. Read More
