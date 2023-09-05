The Bijou Star Files: Chrisean Rock Gave Birth For The Gram

CLOSE

CHRISEAN ROCK GIVES BIRTH ON IG LIVE …New Baby Boy is Here!!!

Chrisean Rock is now a mom, 'cause she just gave birth to her son … and she did on the 'Gram, no less.

ERICA MENA BOOTED FROM ‘L&HH’ AFTER MONKEY SLUR

Erica Mena won't be on MTV's waves anymore, 'cause she called a Black woman a monkey on one of their biggest reality shows … and the network's fired her over it.

Stevie J Says It’s “Not Fair” That Erica Mena Got Booted Off Of LHH For “Monkey” Comment, Hazel E Also Reacts

More Love and Hip-Hop castmates are reacting to Erica Mena's firing.

VLAD TO KIM JONG-UN HEY BUD, SEND OVER SOME WEAPONS!!!

Vladimir Putin is apparently set to meet with Kim Jong-Un in the near future, and he wants to talk about teaming up for the Ukraine war … which is definitely a terrible update.

DIDDY Turns Down 9 Figures GIVES BB ACTS PUBLISHING RIGHTS

Diddy chose to do the right thing over money — evidenced in the fact that he turned down a fortune to make sure his former artists have control of their own music …

KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI BANNED FROM VENICE WATER TAXI… Because Of ‘Obscenities’

Kanye West and Bianca Censori can't seem to stay out of trouble in Italy … the couple was reportedly barred from using a Venice boat rental company due to indecent exposure.

HURRICANE CHRIS BOTCHED MURDER INVESTIGATION COST ME TV AUDITIONS, Next Move Is Suing The PD

Hurricane Chris was found not guilty of 2nd-degree murder in March … a grueling three-year battle, the "Ay Bay Bay" rapper says cost him over a million dollars in potential earnings.

