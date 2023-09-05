Former Proud Boy Leader Enrique Tarrio Get’s 22 Years In Prison

CLOSE

During the presidential debate now former president Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by. A command that former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio wishes he didn’t adhere to, because now a judge has sentenced him to 22 years in prison for a national embarrassment that is now in scotched in American History books as the January 6th Insurrection. The day that people mad that Donald Trump lost the election, decided to throw a temper tantrum that caused injuries and people lives.

Enrique Tarrio as well as his tearful family begged the court for leniency but the judge didn’t see the remorse in Tarrio for his part in the insurrection, only that Enrique Tarrio didn’t want to go to jail for what he did.

“I will have to live with that shame … for the rest of my life,” – Enrique Tarrio

The sentence from District Judge Timothy Kelly is the longest given to anyone in relation to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. Three other members of Proud Boys leadership were also found guilty of seditious conspiracy and sentenced last week.

The bright side for Enrique Tarrio is, it could have been worse, he was facing 33 years.

