Nelly Confirms That He And Ashanti Are Back Together

Ashanti days are no longer cold without Nelly, because he just confirmed what inquiring minds been wanting to know for some time Nelly and Ashanti are officially back together.
See, my days are cold without you, But I’m hurting while I’m with you, And though my heart can’t take no more, I keep on running back to you
In a new interview with “Love and Hip Hop” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost (shared by The Shade Room), Nelly confirmed that after breaking up 10 years ago he and Ashanti are reunited and it feels so good.
“I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.” …“I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more,”…“Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough,”
Take a look at the video below
