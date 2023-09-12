High School Security Guard Shot In Head After A Football Game

CLOSE

The world is getting down right crazy, it seems like nowhere and no time of day is safe anymore.

It’s been reported that a High School security guard was critically shot in the head following a football game and the scary ordeal was caught on video.

Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica following Proctor’s 60-30 win over Binghamton HS, a fight broke out. Security attempted to break it up when gun shots erupted. The security guard was hit in the back of the head then rushed to the hospital in critical condition but he is now stable.

A 16 year old surrendered to police the following day and has been charged with attempted murder and firearm offense.

Take a look at the video below.