Odell Beckham Jr. Latest Catch Is Kim Kardashian!?

In the 9 years playing professional football this might be the most talked about catch that Odell Beckham Jr has ever made. Word on the streets is that Odell Beckham Jr. is now boo’d up with reality star and Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Wonder if Ye will come for OBJ like he did SNL star Pete Davidson??

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., after his recent breakup from fitness entrepreneur, influencer, and mother of his child Lauren Woods, is spending time with Kim Kardashian. The rumor mills started buzzing after Beckham and Kardashian were recently spotted at the same Dave Grutman owned restaurant in Miami, alongside, Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe’s ex NBA player Tristan Thompson.

According to reports Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim K. were platonic friends that started hanging out follow OBJ 30th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian is 42 years old with 4 children, while Odell Beckham Jr. is 3o years old with 1 child, which means if the rumors are true that would make Kim Kardashian a cougar.

