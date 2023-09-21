Another Lawsuit Is Coming For Lizzo’s Bag

CLOSE

Lizzo dropped ‘Special’ and it has blazing up the charts but since then it seems that employees have not been feeling special and coming for her bag. First her dancers filed a lawsuit claiming the Grammy award artist was fat shamming them. Now Lizzo’s former fashion designer is coming for her bag too with a lawsuit claiming the entertainer allows bullying, harassment and racial discrimination.

35 year old fashion designer Asha Daniels told NBC news:

“I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others,” … “And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.”

According to Asha Daniels when she complained about the treatment she was receiving and witnessing she was terminated.

Thursday’s lawsuit against Lizzo alleged sexual harassment, racial discrimination, failure to prevent a hostile work environment and other accusations. Nomura was named as a defendant, as was Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta.

