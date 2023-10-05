After 25 Yrs Raphael Saadiq & Tony! Toni! Toné! Perform Together

CLOSE

In 1988 we turn on the radio and wondered ‘Who?’ Tony! Toni! Toné! was. The brothers Wiggins, D’wayne, Raphael Saadiq (born Charles Ray Wiggins) and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley, the band that went by “Tony, Toni, Toné” as a joke, until they realized it “had a nice ring to it”. A family that was ‘Born Not To Know’ until ‘Little Walter’ made them #1 on the R&B charts.

Then in 1996 after 4 albums the ‘House of Music’ came tumbling down when Tony! Toni! Toné! disbanded.

Tony! Toni! Toné! has appeared in concert many times over the years but never in it’s original state, until now.

Related Stories Black Tony Blesses The Morning Show With Some Poetry [WATCH]

For the 1st time in 25 years Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné! recently brought a sold-out show to Charlotte, NC and it was a night to remember.

Take a look at the video below.