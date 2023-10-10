The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cents 2 Cents On Diddy And 2-Pac Case

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 9, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

50 Cent Brings Up Diddy Amid Latest 2Pac Murder Developments: ‘Sh*t Might Get Sticky’

50 Cent says “shit might get sticky” when it comes to recent developments in the 2Pac murder case. Read More

Lala Milan & Model Tyler Parker Reveal They’re Expecting Their First Child Together! (PHOTOS)

Comedian Lala Milan has revealed that she and her boyfriend, model Tyler Parker, are expecting their first child together! Read More

Officially The GOAT: Simone Biles Named Most Decorated Gymnast EVER!

Simone Biles, 26, recently dominated another gymnastics competition, and — through her years of determination and hard work — she’s now the most decorated gymnast ever! Read More

Tokyo Toni Praises Blac Chyna’s New Beau, Derrick Milano, As The Couple Celebrates Toni’s Birthday: ‘This Man Is Everything’

Tokyo Toni is showing love to her daughter Blac Chyna’s boyfriend of four months, Derrick Milano. Read More

Mary J. Blige Creates $30,000 Scholarship For Sophomore Women At Hampton University

Mary J. Blige and PepsiCo.Inc. has partnered to ease the economic burden of obtaining a higher education. Read More

We Love To See It! Latto Donates $35K To Her Old High School In Georgia (Photos)

Rapper Latto is continuing to give back to her roots! Read More

LightSkinKeisha & Her Fiancé Coca Vango Reveal The Gender Of Their First Child Together! (VIDEO)

LightSkinKeisha and her fiancé, Coca Vango, have just learned the gender of their first child together. Read More

Gunplay Loses Custody Of His Daughter After Not Showing Up To Court

After being accused of pointing a AK-47 at his wife and baby during an argument, it is now being reported that the rapper Gunplay has lost custody of his newborn daughter. Read More

Former President Donald Trump Says Hamas Attack On Israel, War In Ukraine Would Not Have Occurred If He Were President

In yet another bold statement, President Trump asserted that if he were still in office, the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine would have been prevented. Read More

N.O.R.E. Says His Cryptocurrency ‘Ain’t Worth Sh*t’ Anymore: ‘Y’all Lied’

A recent study also looked at more than 73,000 NFT collections and found 95 percent of them were worthless. Read More

King Harris Says He Lived at His Grandma’s Growing Up Despite What ‘T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle’ Showed

T.I. and Tiny’s 19-year-old son King Harris says that despite what their family’s reality show would imply, he actually lived at his grandmother’s house when he was growing up. Read More

T.I. Winning Fashion Icon Award in Atlanta Inspires Passionate Reactions

T.I. was honored with a Fashion Icon award this month as part of Atlanta Fashion Week festivities. Read More

‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Sues Producers Over Sexual Assault They Say Was ‘Likely Captured on Film’

Contestant Tran Dang said she was “aggressively recruited” to be featured on the popular Netflix dating series. Read More

“Married To Medicine” Star Quad Webb Feels “Disrespected” That Producers Included Her Ex-Husband And His New Wife In The Upcoming Season: “I Feel Disrespected” [Video]

Quad Webb claims that the producers of ‘Married to Medicine‘ disrespected her by including her ex and his wife on the show. Read More

Gordon Thornton Reveals That He Granted “RHOP” Star Mia Thornton Permission To Be Intimate With Other Men Prior To Their Separation [Video]

Gordon Thornton, the estranged spouse of “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton, shares his perspective on their split. Read More

VA Man Found Guilty Of Killing Woman He Mistakenly Thought Was His Ex-Girlfriend

A Virginia man was found guilty of first-degree murder and arson late last week for the killing of a mother of two last year who he mistakenly thought was his ex-girlfriend. Read More

T.I. And Tiny’s Ex-friend Sabrina Peterson Fighting Couple’s Demand for $165k After They Shut Down the Majority of Her Lawsuit

Two years ago rapper T.I. and his wife, singer Tiny Harris were sued by their former friend Sabrina Peterson for defamation of character. Read More

Update: Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Avoids Jail Time In DUI Case, Sentenced To 3 Years Probation

Justin Combs has managed to avoid jail time for his DUI arrest. Read More

Ne-Yo’s Ex Sadè Bagnerise Prohibited From Speaking Publicly About Their Ongoing Custody Battle

Ne-Yo recently scored a small win surrounding his custody battle against his ex Sadè Bagnerise. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Struggle w/Depression & “Deep Despair” Despite Her Life Looking Good “On Paper” In New Memoir: ‘I Wanted To Be On This Earth Less And Less’

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is getting candid about her fight towards better mental health. Read More

Omarosa shades Donald Trump’s political future amid fraud trial: ‘Hard to run for president from jail’

Ex-President Donald Trump’s political future doesn’t look bright, according to his former White House employee Omarosa Manigault Newman. Read More

Jennifer Williams Speaks On Brittany Renner Joining ‘BBWLA,’ Says: ‘I’m Actually A Little Embarrassed’

‘Basketball Wives Los Angeles (BBWLA)‘ star Jennifer Williams is speaking on the franchise’s newest cast member Brittany Renner . Read More

Albert Hughes on Watching Juice With 2Pac: ‘It Kind of Changed His Persona’

Albert Hughes has a particular moment with 2Pac he remembers fondly. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am