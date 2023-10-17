Now Coming, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Tyler Perry has been the master of telling stories in his stage plays to becoming the King of Black Hollywood in Atlanta, making a way out of no way for up and coming black actors. Tyler Perry has gone from being broke and homeless to a billionaire that not only has built wealth for himself but is constantly reaching back to help build others.

We have heard snippets about the back story about Tyler Perry, but now his story is being brought to the documentary frontier in a new documentary titled ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’.

On Tuesday, Prime Video released the trailer for Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, which dives into the details of the 54-year-old’s upbringing and path toward his growth into one of the most successful filmmakers of his generation.

Directed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’, “is a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry and his harrowing-but-faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him.”

Just in time for late fall binge watching season Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story debuts November 17, 2023 on Prime Video.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’, below.