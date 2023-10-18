According To Jada Pinkett Smith Suge Sent 2Pac’s Ashes To Her [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Everyday on Jada Pinkett Smith’s press run she has been managing to make peoples jaw drop. The question is, why all this tea spillage now? First it was the separation from Will Smith since 2016, crazy as that seemed she later rolled back on it a little. But the latest tea she is spilling is just bizarre. According to Jada Pinkett Smith, Suge Knight sent her Tupac Shakur’s ashes.

Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive by shooting in Vegas 27 years ago.

In an interview with ‘Extra’ when asked about Jada was asked about relationship with Tupac a new revelation came to light. Jada Pinkett Smith is now claiming that following Tupac’s death, Death Row Records executive Suge Knight totally devastated her by sending her Tupac’s ashes.

“Having to receive Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment and I’ll put it like that, to just get him in that little cardboard box, and yes, I was very rageful about the whole thing, about everything.”

Tupac Shakur at the time of his death had a whole mother, sister and brother, why would Suge send Jada his ashes? Inquiring minds are just curious.

