Bridgerton Star Ruby Barker Has Psychotic Breaks Calls Out Netflix

As fans we all love a great show especially one that is binge watching worthy, but unfortunately as we gaze at the make believe we never see the pain of what’s real.

“Bridgerton” actor Ruby Barker called out Netflix and Shondaland for failing to support her during two psychotic breaks that occurred in the wake of the romance series’ blockbuster success.

The Netflix smash hit series based on a book series, ‘Bridgerton’, was brought to life by master story teller Shonda Rhimes, actress Ruby Barker starred in season one as well as season two as Marina, a Featherington cousin whose scandalous pregnancy makes her a social pariah in Regency-era London. According to Barker she suffered a psychotic break following season one and in season two because of the character she played and that no one from Netflix reached out to her for support, now Ruby Barker is putting everyone on blast.

“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support,”

Take a listen to the video below