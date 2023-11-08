Rick Ross Ankle Monitor Went Off While Visiting President Obama at The White House!?

CLOSE

Typically when a person is wearing an ankle monitor is because they have been convicted of breaking some kind of law and the punishment is house arrest. The usually can only leave for special factors.

Grammy nominated rapper and record executive Rick Ross during an interview on a podcast talked about the time, President Barack Obama invited him to The White House, however he was under house arrest.

According to Rick Ross:

“We was in the [White House] and I heard it go beep,” …“It f****** me up,”… “The Secret Service started moving because everybody gave away they phones—all electronics had to be given up. So when something started making a noise, you saw all the people in the back and I’m like, ‘Damn.’ And then it finally went off and then Obama had to say something. I ain’t gonna repeat it out of respect for Obama though.”

That’s what you call a special factor…TOO FUNNY!!

