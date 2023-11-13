Tamar Braxton Addresses Chrisean Rock Assault Incident

CLOSE

Tamar Braxton is celebrating the 10th year anniversary of ‘Love and War’, with a tour that is supposed to be all about love until one person turned an extension of love into war.

Chrisean Rock , allegedly, was wanting to perform her own song/ringtone by herself, after gracing the stage with Tamar Braxton at the Love and War 10 Year Anniversary Tour in LA. An argument ensued backstage, Chrisean then punched, long time Tamartian Team member James Wright Chanel (hair stylist, chef, comedian, singer and digital media influencer) in the face, chipping his tooth, causing his nose to bleeding profusely with him having to be taken to the hospital.

Tamar Braxton’s BFF LaTroy was livid, according to LaTroy, Chrisean wasn’t invited to sing however word on the street is that Tamar invited Chrisean.

Tamar Braxton posted a video on her personal Instagram to first and foremost apologize to her team most importantly James for the incident that went down. According to Tamar Chrisean was invited to come, however not to be an opening act. Tamar said she knew her sister Toni was coming and performing. Tamar said she had invited several people to different shows to show love. She felt like Chrisean was someone she wanted to take under her wing, after watching her from afar. Tamar also said that Chrisean did assault James.

