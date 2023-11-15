Kierra “Kiki” Sheard Shares A First Look At Her Miracle

CLOSE

Look at God!! Congratulations are in order as gospel singer Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, a direct descendant of the legendary Clark Sisters, has welcomed her miracle baby into the word and sharing a first look at her precious little cutie.

Kierra Sheard-Kelly shared her new edition family photos of herself, husband Jordan Kelly and daughter Khloé-Drew Valencia Kelly along with a testimony post of her journey to get her blessing of being a mother.

We are blessed to introduce to you our gift from the Lord, Khloé-Drew Valencia Kelly. Words can’t describe our journey and how God blessed us with our miracle child. After two miscarriages and life altering challenges, God gave us a gift to love and bring Him glory with our testimony. Thanks to so many of you who are congratulating us and covering us with genuine prayer and love. Psalms 127:3 Children are a gift from God; they are his reward

Kierra Sheard-Kelly and her husband Jordan Kelly were married in December of 2020, Baby Khloe’-Drew is the happy couples first child together after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Take a look at Kierra Sheard-Kelly’s first look photos below.