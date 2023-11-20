Former 1st Lady Rosalynn Carter Has Passed At The Age of 96

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that former President Jimmy Carter’s wife the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has passed away at the age of 96.

According to The Carter Center website:

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side.

Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter who is now 9 years old were married for 77 years. The former First Lady is survived by her husband 99 year old former President Jimmy, 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

See the video below