Pastor Carlton Pearson, Who Denounced Hell, Has Passed

Prayers are in order as sad news has been reported that, former Mega Church Pastor Carlton Pearson, has passed away at the age of 70 years old.

Pastor Carlton Pearson, according to his agent, passed away in a Tulsa Hospice after a battle with cancer.

Bishop Carlton Pearson lost his a majority of his flock in 2008 after Pearson began teaching what he called “the gospel of inclusion,” a form of universalism, which does not recognize hell. The message that people aren’t going to hell cost him practically everything. Carlton Pearson’s beliefs also led to his resignation from the board of regents of his alma mater, Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, and a split with the university’s founder and his mentor evangelist Oral Roberts.

Carlton Pearson’s excommunication became a drama film that was released on Netflix called ‘Come Sunday’

Carlton Pearson is survived by his mother, two children and his former wife.

