Judge Rules A$AP Rocky Will Stand Trial in January For Shooting Incident

At a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, Judge M.L. Villar ruled that there was sufficient evidence for rapper A$AP Rocky to stand trial in January for firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli. A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm.

During the hearing, Detective Frank Flores took the stand and new surveillance video was unveiled, in addition to what was shown at the previous hearing earlier this month. In the new footage, two loud pops, which the prosecution team said is the alleged shooting, were heard but not seen.

A$AP Rocky attorney Joe Tacopina seems unbothered by what went down in court, saying that “I am certain Rocky will be vindicated of all of this,”.

