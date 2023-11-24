Beyonce’ Drops New ‘Renaissance’ Trailer With Videography By Rumi Carter

CLOSE

What do you get when you combine two of the biggest stars in music, Beyonce’ and Jay-Z Carter? The revival of art and literature under the influence of classical models that produce the future in arts and entertainment.

We have been watching Blue Ivy light up the stage with her mother Beyonce’ while her proud father watches from the front row during Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour. Yesterday, on Thanksgiving, Beyonce’ gave us a sneak peek at another one of their children that is walking in her parents foot steps, Rumi Carter, as Beyonce’ took to her Instagram to drop the official trailer to her ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ with her giving direction to Rumi.

A family that works together stays together.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will be in theaters December 1, 2023

Take a look at the video below.