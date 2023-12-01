NFL Suspends Cameraman For His Viral Moment

CLOSE

Everyone these days lives for viral moments in this era of doing everything for the gram. Unfortunately we are still a society of everyone loves to see a train wreck and our viral moments is typically something of a not so seen in a good light moment.

A NFL cameraman has learned this lesson the hard way when his on the field viral moment has gotten him suspended and probably fired.

Social media thought the unique celebration was lit but the NFL powers that didn’t.

During a Week 6 game between the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown and took a cameraman’s phone in order to celebrate. On Wednesday, the NFL suspended that, cameraman, Kevin Fitzgibbons.

According to 20 year old NFL cameraman Kevin Fitzgibbons:

“They said regardless if I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn’t have jumped on the sidelines after the play. One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds….”

Take a look at the video below, and then tell us is the NFL being too hard on the rookie cameraman or nah?