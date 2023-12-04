Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Announce Their Separation

CLOSE

It looks like another marriage bites the dust.

Lately it seems that couples that we thought would make it is splitting up left and right. The talk of the past few moths has been Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, then followed by the sad news of Teyanna Taylor and Iman Shumpert, now it’s been announced that Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds is joining the ranks.

Tracey Edmonds took to her Instagram to announce a joint statement that she and Coach Prime, Deion Sanders have decided to separate after 11 years together and are asking for prayers.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

Deion Sanders is having a bitter sweet year, in his first year with the Colorado Buffaloes finishing the season a 4-8 record (Colorado only won 1 game last year) although Neon Deion won’t get to flash his lights at a college bowl game this year, Coach Prime was named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year. BTW, ‘Coach Prime’ Season 2 streams December 7 on Amazon Prime.

We will be keeping the Sanders/Edmonds uplifted in our prayers as they navigate through this difficult time.

