As one of the originators of Brooklyn drill music, Sleepy Hallow is riding the wave of his latest project, Boy Meets World, and now he’s ready to move forward.
In this exclusive interview with Ayeeedubb, the MC talks about moving forward following his release from prison earlier this year after serving eight months for weapons possession, and doing so without his frequent collaborator Sheff G. He also talks about the latest NY slang that he favors. (Hint: Rizz is not one of them.) And, of course, new music is on the way!
Sleepy Hallow Speaks On Moving Forward With Music, NY Street Slang was originally published on hiphopnc.com
