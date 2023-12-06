New Lawsuit Accuses Diddy And Two Others of Gang Raping A Teen

CLOSE

Sean Diddy Combs settled a sexual assault lawsuit with Cassie and it has opened up the flood gates for others. Two additional lawsuits filed against Diddy … Joi Dickerson-Neal says Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera when she was a college student back in 1991, and a Jane Doe says Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and friends in either 1990 or 1991.

Well it’s a new day, with a new Diddy lawsuit, in a lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday, a woman who goes by Jane Doe accused Combs, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third individual labeled as “Third Assailant” of sex trafficking and gang rape when she was 17 years old.

“Jane Doe,” in the lawsuit is not only accusing Diddy and the two others of gang rape, but also trafficking her across state lines and giving her “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol.”

Sean Diddy Combs is denying all allegations.

See video below