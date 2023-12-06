Diddy Say’s “Enough Is Enough…Let Me Be Clear”

CLOSE

Sean Diddy Combs is saying “enough is enough…let me be clear” following yet another lawsuit. The latest lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday, a woman who goes by Jane Doe accused Sean Combs, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third individual labeled as “Third Assailant” of sex trafficking and gang rape when she was 17 years old.

This is all following settling with Cassie followed by two additional lawsuits claiming Diddy sexually assaulted a woman on camera when she was a college student back in 1991, and a Jane Doe that says Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and friends in either 1990 or 1991.

Diddy has been speaking through his attorney but now he is speaking via a statement released to E! News and via his Instagram, where it seems there won’t be anymore settling because Diddy says he will “fight” for his name to be cleared.

Take a look at Diddy’s statement and video below.