Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife, Actress Keisha Nash Has Passed At 51

Prayers are in order as the ex-wife of actor Forest Whitaker, actress Keisha Nash has passed away at the age of 51 years old.

The news of Keisha Nash’s passing came from her daughter that she shared with Forest Whitaker, 25 year old True Whitaker, Instagram stories.

“goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” “the most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Keisha Nash and Forest Whitaker were married for over 22 years, bringing to there union two children from previous relationships a son 33 year old, Ocean (Forest Whitaker’s) and a 32 year old daughter, Autumn (Keisha Nash’s).

Keisha Nash was model, film producer and actress. Keisha Nash was first African American model for Tommy Hilfiger.

No cause of death is being given at this time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Keisha Nash uplifted in our prayers.