Santa Barack Obama Surprises Chicago Pre-K Students

In the history of America when have you heard of a former president popping up on little children bearing gifts while dressed up as Santa Claus? That’s what our forever president, former President, Barack Obama, did in his hometown of Chicago, when he popped in on a pre-k class.
The skinniest Santa Claus of all, Barack Obama, parked his sleigh at Parkside Academy in the South Shore dressed as a svelte Santa, bringing toys and winter accessories before sitting down with the hometown kiddos to read them a Christmas story.
Take a look at the holiday time well spent by Barack Obama and the preschoolers in the video below
-
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has 'Sealed The Deal'
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On