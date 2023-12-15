Santa Barack Obama Surprises Chicago Pre-K Students

CLOSE

In the history of America when have you heard of a former president popping up on little children bearing gifts while dressed up as Santa Claus? That’s what our forever president, former President, Barack Obama, did in his hometown of Chicago, when he popped in on a pre-k class.

The skinniest Santa Claus of all, Barack Obama, parked his sleigh at Parkside Academy in the South Shore dressed as a svelte Santa, bringing toys and winter accessories before sitting down with the hometown kiddos to read them a Christmas story.

