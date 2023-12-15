Shaq Thinks Draymond Green’s Suspension Should Be 2 Games

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is well known for turning up to hot in the heated battle of NBA basketball. Draymond Green has threw folks, slammed folks, stepped on folks and the other night in WWE fashion punched folks.
Breaking news a couple days ago was the NBA suspended, Draymond Green, indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face, it was announced by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. According the released statement this outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts. A statement that has been the talk of social media ever since.
For the most part fans are in agreeance with how the NBA is handling Draymond Green’s latest action. Surprisingly enough former NBA star Shaquille O’Neil says if it were up to him it would only be a two game suspension.
In an interview with TMZ, Shaq doesn’t believe that Draymond Green’s punch was intentional:
Shaq says he believes Green had no bad intentions when he flailed his right arm into Nurkic’s face — explaining he’s buying the Warriors star’s explanation that he was simply trying to sell a call.
Do you agree with Shaq of the league?
Take a look at the videos below
-
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has 'Sealed The Deal'
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On