Shaq Thinks Draymond Green’s Suspension Should Be 2 Games

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is well known for turning up to hot in the heated battle of NBA basketball. Draymond Green has threw folks, slammed folks, stepped on folks and the other night in WWE fashion punched folks.

Breaking news a couple days ago was the NBA suspended, Draymond Green, indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face, it was announced by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. According the released statement this outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts. A statement that has been the talk of social media ever since.

For the most part fans are in agreeance with how the NBA is handling Draymond Green’s latest action. Surprisingly enough former NBA star Shaquille O’Neil says if it were up to him it would only be a two game suspension.

In an interview with TMZ, Shaq doesn’t believe that Draymond Green’s punch was intentional:

Shaq says he believes Green had no bad intentions when he flailed his right arm into Nurkic’s face — explaining he’s buying the Warriors star’s explanation that he was simply trying to sell a call.

Do you agree with Shaq of the league?

