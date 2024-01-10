Angela Bassett Has Finally Received Her Elusive Oscar

CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order, legendary actress Angela Bassett has finally received her Oscar flowers, by receiving the elusive Oscar on Tuesday.

Angela Bassett has been nominated for an Oscar in previous years. In 1994 she was nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for her role in ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ and in 2023 she was nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Angela Bassett was celebrated for a lifetime of memorable roles from Tina Turner to the queen of Wakanda as Hollywood’s film academy handed out an honorary Oscar at 4th Annual Governors Awards. Believe it or not, this is Angela Bassett’s first-ever Academy Award from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Oscar award presented to her by actress Regina King, make the 65 year actress, Angela Bassett, the second Black actress to earn the honor after Cicely Tyson.

“…this honor isn’t just for or about me,” “What I hope this moment means is that we are taking the necessary steps toward a future in which it is the norm, not the exception, to see and embrace one another’s full humanity, stories and perspectives.”

Take a look and listen to Angela Bassett’s acceptance speech in the video below.