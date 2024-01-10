The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Hart Responds To Ex Touring With Katt Williams

CLOSE

KEVIN HART HOPE KATT’S TOUR W/ MY EX KILLS …No Hate in My Heart!!!

Kevin Hart is wishing his ex-wife and Katt Williams well as they prepare to hit the road together — which is about the nicest thing he could say … considering the team-up here.

‘LOVE & MARRIAGE HUNTSVILLE’ STAR MARTELL HOLT ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Reality TV star Martell Holt is in police custody in Alabama, where he's been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

CORETTA SCOTT KING’S DAUGHTER TAKING SHOT AT JONATHAN MAJORS?!?’My Mother Wasn’t A Prop’

Coretta Scott King's daughter appears to be taking a swipe at Jonathan Majors after the actor name-dropped Dr. Martin Luther King's widow in his first interview since being found guilty of assault and harassment.

JEFFERY EPSTEIN ACCUSER CLAIMS SHE WAS TRAFFICKED TO LES WEXNER …We Had Sex Multiple Times

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex trafficked to billionaire Les Wexneron multiple occasions … according to newly unsealed court documents.

BILL CLINTON HANGING WITH GAVIN NEWSOM IN MEXICO …After Named In Epstein Docs

Bill Clinton and CA Governor Gavin Newsom, spent last week at a swanky resort in Mexico … not long after Bill was named in the docs regarding Jeffrey Epstein's infamous past.

DAMON DASH JUDGE, LOWER MY CHILD SUPPORT DUES… I Made <$6k in 2022!!!

Damon Dash says he can't afford what his baby mama is owed in monthly child support — and he's asking a judge to significantly lower it … claiming he's got an alarmingly low annual income.

Teyana Taylor Slams Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert For “Consistently” Endangering Their Children, Claims Athlete Gets High & Forgets To Feed Them & He Once Put Them In A Rideshare Alone While He Took A Private Car To The Same Place

The ongoing divorce between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert continues to shed light on some allegations in their marriage.

TUPAC SHAKUR MURDER SUSPECT KEEFE D GETS BAIL …You’re Free for $750k!!!

The man cops say is responsible for Tupac Shakur's death can walk out of jail today as he waits for his criminal trial to get going — but only if he can come up with a helluva lot of cash.

TRISTAN THOMPSON TEAMS UP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPICS… Becomes Ambassador

Tristan Thompson has a new job outside of the NBA — the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been named the newest Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics!!!

DONALD TRUMP HEARING REPORTERS MAKE JFK ASSASSINATION JOKE Outside Federal Courthouse

Donald Trump just addressed after his court hearing this AM in DC — and it sounds like he might've not been made aware of this troubling hot mic comments … just take a listen.

JA MORANT SUFFERS SEASON-ENDING INJURY… ‘Damn Dawg’

Ja Morant was a man of few words after learning his 2023-24 season was over … going to social media to express his frustrations by simply saying, "Damn dawg."

Say What? Atlanta Restaurant Goes Viral After Adding Health Insurance Charge To Customers’ Bills

A restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia has gone viral after adding a health insurance fee to patrons' bills.

Social Media Reacts After NBA Youngboy Says He’s “Not Really Big” On Fatherhood (Video)

Social media users are sharing their reactions after NBA Youngboy opened up about fatherhood during a recent interview.

Sony Demo Goes Viral After New Electric Vehicle Is Operated With A PlayStation 5 Controller (WATCH)

Sony has shown off the latest prototype of an electric vehicle it plans to release in collaboration with Honda.

Michelle Obama Explains Why She Doesn’t Want People to Call Her and Barack Obama ‘Couple Goals’

While appearing on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast, Michelle Obama, the former first lady, opened up about her marriage with Barack Obama and shared an insightful perspective on relationships.

Dog Meat to Be Removed from the Menu in South Korea

In a landmark decision, South Korea's parliament has passed a bill to outlaw the trade in dog meat, marking a significant turning point in the country's cultural and ethical landscape.

Fantasia Blames Social Media for ‘The Color Purple’ Cast Drama: ‘It’s Nonsense’

Fantasia, Oprah, and Vivica A. Fox have all responded to comments Taraji P. Henson made about the musical mistreatment of its cast.

50 Cent Is ‘Practicing Abstinence’ in 2024: ‘I Don’t Have Time to Be Distracted’

The rapper-mogul "ain't into havin' sex" in 2024.

Jay-Z on If He’d Perform at Super Bowl: ‘Maybe One Year’

The Brooklyn rap legend did perform before Super Bowl XLIV in 2011. Jay-Z has shed some light on possibly taking the stage at a future Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Don Lemon Announces New X Talk Show, His First Since CNN Firing

Ousted CNN reporter Don Lemon is making a comeback in a new social media program.

L.A. Reid Challenges Drew Dixon’s Sexual Assault Case in New Legal Move

L.A. Reid is asking a NYC judge to dismiss the various charges in Drew Dixon's sexual assault case against him.

Prince’s Iconic ‘Purple Rain’ Set to Hit the Stage in New Theatrical Adaptation

Prince's Purple Rain could be headed to Broadway soon.

Nicki Minaj Accused Of “Intentionally” Provoking Husband Kenneth Petty Into Punching Security Guard Suing Them For Assault, Alleged Victim Asks To Be Awarded $724,000

Rap super star Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty may be responsible for quite a big settlement soon.

