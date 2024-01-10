The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Hart Responds To Ex Touring With Katt Williams

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 10, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
KEVIN HART HOPE KATT’S TOUR W/ MY EX KILLS …No Hate in My Heart!!!
Kevin Hart is wishing his ex-wife and Katt Williams well as they prepare to hit the road together — which is about the nicest thing he could say … considering the team-up here. Read More
‘LOVE & MARRIAGE HUNTSVILLE’ STAR MARTELL HOLT ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Reality TV star Martell Holt is in police custody in Alabama, where he’s been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Read More
CORETTA SCOTT KING’S DAUGHTER TAKING SHOT AT JONATHAN MAJORS?!?’My Mother Wasn’t A Prop’
Coretta Scott King‘s daughter appears to be taking a swipe at Jonathan Majors after the actor name-dropped Dr. Martin Luther King‘s widow in his first interview since being found guilty of assault and harassment. Read More
JEFFERY EPSTEIN ACCUSER CLAIMS SHE WAS TRAFFICKED TO LES WEXNER …We Had Sex Multiple Times
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex trafficked to billionaire Les Wexneron multiple occasions … according to newly unsealed court documents. Read More
BILL CLINTON HANGING WITH GAVIN NEWSOM IN MEXICO …After Named In Epstein Docs
Bill Clinton and CA Governor Gavin Newsom, spent last week at a swanky resort in Mexico … not long after Bill was named in the docs regarding Jeffrey Epstein‘s infamous past. Read More
DAMON DASH JUDGE, LOWER MY CHILD SUPPORT DUES… I Made <$6k in 2022!!!
Damon Dash says he can’t afford what his baby mama is owed in monthly child support — and he’s asking a judge to significantly lower it … claiming he’s got an alarmingly low annual income. Read More
Teyana Taylor Slams Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert For “Consistently” Endangering Their Children, Claims Athlete Gets High & Forgets To Feed Them & He Once Put Them In A Rideshare Alone While He Took A Private Car To The Same Place
The ongoing divorce between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert continues to shed light on some allegations in their marriage. Read More
TUPAC SHAKUR MURDER SUSPECT KEEFE D GETS BAIL …You’re Free for $750k!!!
The man cops say is responsible for Tupac Shakur‘s death can walk out of jail today as he waits for his criminal trial to get going — but only if he can come up with a helluva lot of cash. Read More
TRISTAN THOMPSON TEAMS UP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPICS… Becomes Ambassador
Tristan Thompson has a new job outside of the NBA — the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been named the newest Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics!!! Read More
DONALD TRUMP HEARING REPORTERS MAKE JFK ASSASSINATION JOKE Outside Federal Courthouse
Donald Trump just addressed after his court hearing this AM in DC — and it sounds like he might’ve not been made aware of this troubling hot mic comments … just take a listen. Read More
JA MORANT SUFFERS SEASON-ENDING INJURY… ‘Damn Dawg’
Ja Morant was a man of few words after learning his 2023-24 season was over … going to social media to express his frustrations by simply saying, “Damn dawg.” Read More
Say What? Atlanta Restaurant Goes Viral After Adding Health Insurance Charge To Customers’ Bills
A restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia has gone viral after adding a health insurance fee to patrons’ bills. Read More
Social Media Reacts After NBA Youngboy Says He’s “Not Really Big” On Fatherhood (Video)
Social media users are sharing their reactions after NBA Youngboy opened up about fatherhood during a recent interview. Read More
Sony Demo Goes Viral After New Electric Vehicle Is Operated With A PlayStation 5 Controller (WATCH)
Sony has shown off the latest prototype of an electric vehicle it plans to release in collaboration with Honda. Read More
Michelle Obama Explains Why She Doesn’t Want People to Call Her and Barack Obama ‘Couple Goals’
While appearing on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast, Michelle Obama, the former first lady, opened up about her marriage with Barack Obama and shared an insightful perspective on relationships. Read More
Dog Meat to Be Removed from the Menu in South Korea
In a landmark decision, South Korea’s parliament has passed a bill to outlaw the trade in dog meat, marking a significant turning point in the country’s cultural and ethical landscape. Read More
Fantasia Blames Social Media for ‘The Color Purple’ Cast Drama: ‘It’s Nonsense’
Fantasia, Oprah, and Vivica A. Fox have all responded to comments Taraji P. Henson made about the musical mistreatment of its cast. Read More
50 Cent Is ‘Practicing Abstinence’ in 2024: ‘I Don’t Have Time to Be Distracted’
The rapper-mogul “ain’t into havin’ sex” in 2024. Read More
Jay-Z on If He’d Perform at Super Bowl: ‘Maybe One Year’
The Brooklyn rap legend did perform before Super Bowl XLIV in 2011. Jay-Z has shed some light on possibly taking the stage at a future Super Bowl Halftime Show. Read More
Don Lemon Announces New X Talk Show, His First Since CNN Firing
Ousted CNN reporter Don Lemon is making a comeback in a new social media program. Read More
L.A. Reid Challenges Drew Dixon’s Sexual Assault Case in New Legal Move
L.A. Reid is asking a NYC judge to dismiss the various charges in Drew Dixon’s sexual assault case against him. Read More
Prince’s Iconic ‘Purple Rain’ Set to Hit the Stage in New Theatrical Adaptation
Prince’s Purple Rain could be headed to Broadway soon. Read More
Nicki Minaj Accused Of “Intentionally” Provoking Husband Kenneth Petty Into Punching Security Guard Suing Them For Assault, Alleged Victim Asks To Be Awarded $724,000
Rap super star Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty may be responsible for quite a big settlement soon. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am.
-
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams’ Hilarious “Beef” With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Taraji P. Henson Says She Fired Her Entire Team, 50 Cents Wants Next
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son’s Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records