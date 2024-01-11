Kandi Burruss Introduces Her Hip Hop Alter Ego “Plastique”

CLOSE

Where do breast reductions go, ask Kandi Burruss her alter ego Plastique knows.

Authors write books under a pseudonym, Queen Bey herself channels her alter ego Sasha Fierce. So it would only be fitting that the multifaceted Kandi Burruss, who has multi successful businesses while still performing with Xscape, a mother as well as a mentor to her children while still embracing her first love of music that brought her to her mountain of success, would have a muse, or an alter ego that would allow her to be great..

Kandi Burrus on her IG dropped a video along with a photo introducing the world to her Hip Hop alter ego “Plastique”. Unlike Sasha Fierce who is just an alter ego, to Beyonce’, “Plastique” is a total transformation that had to made to exude the Hip Hop in the Grammy award winning writer, Kandi Burruss.

Sometimes when I’m writing songs an alter ego pops out! Introducing “Plastique”…

Kandi Burruss through “Plastique” becomes a rapper, rapping about things poppin off, ironically enough as “Plastique” it looks like her augmentation is going to pop off her body or give her a bad back at the very least.

Kandi Burruss had a breast reduction, Plastique took Kandi’s reduction and added to hers 100 times over.

Talk about someone reinventing themselves…LOL

Take a look as Kandi Burruss becomes Plastique to spit bars live in studio below.