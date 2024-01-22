Dave Chappelle Say’s What Katt Said Wasn’t Wrong, But Foul

CLOSE

One of the most intellectual comedians on this plant is Dave Chappelle. Dave Chapelle has taken his career places in and out the entertainment world than no other comedian has. Dave Chapelle is a great story teller, political commentator and exceptional debater. This past weekend Dave Chapelle’s comedy stage turned into a comic debate town hall when Dave Chapelle dove head first into the Katt Williams subject.

Dave Chappelle had a debate with DeRay Davis about Katt Williams live on a comedy club stage. DeRay Davis says that what Katt said was good for comedy. Dave Chappelle begged to disagree…

“He only Ethered ni####. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys…”

Take a look at the video below. (WARNING IT IS GRAPHIC IN LANGUAGE)