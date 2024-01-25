Tina Knowles Say’s She Was Not Hating On Janet Jackson

CLOSE

Beyonce’s mom was scrolling through social media the other day when she hit the like button on a post that said:

“What a joke… They add $1,000 for a 15-second meet-and-greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé ticket prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I’m not the only one… Oh, the DMs I’m getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support.” “And let’s not forget… Beyoncé gives you almost 3 hours. Janet gives the minimum hour and a half. And why do people keep trying to call out my friend Tina for liking my post? People on here making comments agreeing with me but nobody calls them out.”

Social Media Trolls then came for Miss Tina because they took it that by her liking the post she was trying to say that Janet Jackson doesn’t garner Beyonce’ coins and that’s when the dragging began.

Somebody then called Tina Knowles to let her know she was getting dragged on SM and why so Ms. Knowles jumped on her social media with a video post, saying that she wasn’t hating on Janet Jackson at all.

I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny’s Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old . They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her ?

Ms Tina said she did what a lot of us has been guilty of and that’s accidentally hitting like while scrolling.

