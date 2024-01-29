Has The Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion Beef Gone Too Far?

Hip Hop has always thrived off of battles, beefs and diss tracks. In every great diss track there comes a point in the battle of the bars where lines seem to go too far. In the case of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion the escalating feud reached a fever pitch after both exchanged lyrical barbs on diss tracks, now fans are taking sides and possibly taking the beef too far by doxxing Megan The Stallion’s late mothers burial location.
Dox: search for and publish private or identifying information about (a particular individual) on the internet, typically with malicious intent.
Tension between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion boiled over with the recent release of Megan’s song “Hiss,” which seemingly took a dig at her rap rival’s husband Kenneth Petty and her brother, Jelani Maraj, with a reference to Megan’s Law which requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Nicki Minaj fired back at the Savage rapper in an Instagram Live video, telling Megan to “conjure up her mother and apologize”
Has lines been crossed?
