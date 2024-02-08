CLOSE

Columbus nightclub, Noir Lounge, will remain closed for the next several days following a tragic double homicide that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to a Columbus Police report, two individuals lost their lives in a shooting outside the club at 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 5. Noir Lounge, situated on the first floor of 15 W. Cherry St., has issued a statement via its Facebook page, expressing intentions to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation and announcing the temporary closure. However, reopening plans were not specified in the statement.

The shooting, which resulted in two fatalities, occurred near the club’s front entrance. At the time of this report, no arrests had been made in connection with the incident. The area remained blocked off with police tape, and a Columbus Division of Police van was stationed outside Noir Lounge.

Details regarding the victims, potential suspects, or motives for the shooting have not been disclosed publicly.

This incident adds to a recent spike of violence in the area, highlighting community concerns about public safety. Investigations into both the shooting at Noir Lounge and the earlier incident in Franklinton are ongoing. Authorities and local establishments like Noir Lounge are working together to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors alike.

LATEST:

Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred

Kandi Burruss’ Latest Project Includes Producing The Broadway Revival of ‘The Wiz’

Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys

Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com