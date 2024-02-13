Alicia Keys Missed Key Upon Further Review Was Edited For Replay

CLOSE

People on the internet can be extremely judgmental and cruel as well as the greatest editors in the world. You make a mistake it is going to be caught and highlighted before an edit can be made.

Super Bowl LVIII has officially shattered records, becoming the most-watched Super Bowl in history with 8 time Grammy winner Usher’s halftime performance pulling in 30.1 million households. Not to mention the sold out attendance.

So one would think to perform on the biggest stage on earth with a 13 minute strict time window, that would ensue a lot of pressure. In the case of Alicia Keys she had a whole less then 2 minutes to performing with a stadium sized dress train in heels to play behind the most beautiful piano you have ever seen, plus she had to move around, at one point going up hill on a slippery surface while trying not to become the next Janet Jackson of Super Bowl Halftime show history. That’s pressure.

It seems that Alicia Keys had a less then a second of imperfection when she missed a vocal key, caught on live television. So upon further review, full fumbled note on the official Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show video published on YouTube edited for replay.

Folks are being kind of hard on a sista.

See videos below.