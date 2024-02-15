Usher Has A Confession, Chilli Shot Down His Marriage Proposal

CLOSE

Usher’s newest confession is extremely odd since the day before he made Super Bowl Halftime show history which led off the chart record sales. Usher went to the Chapel in Vegas and married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records. Who was named in both 2020 and 2021, one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players. Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea have been together since 2019 and they share two children. However now it seems that Usher is making a confession, that was left off his ‘Confessions’ album. The Grammy Award winning singer says that back in the day Chilli from ‘TLC’ shot down his marriage proposal, breaking his heart and trust of other women.

The ‘Confessions’ album if you remember when it dropped back in 2004, the basis of the masterpiece was allegedly, Usher Raymond and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas relationship. A relationship that went from the hottest couple in R&B/Hip Hop to being over without much of an explanation other than the album. Hence the cheating rumor mill went into high swing. Years later Chillir said “It looked great, but in real life … he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn’t.”

Usher is gracing the cover of People with ‘My True Confession’ which is:

“I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”

Is this really the time to reveal that confession? If you were his wife would you feel some type of way about it?