Keyshia Cole Surprises Students Who Went Viral Singing ‘Love’

In 2005 Keyshia Cole blew up R&B/Hip Hop stations with her smash hit ‘Love’, becoming the women’s national anthem to those who were in search of love.

19 years later a students at The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta recently performed her massive hit single “LOVE” and went viral on social media.

Keyshia Cole then decided to show her love and popped in on the students The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta during a recent performance, surprising the youngsters that weren’t even born when ‘Love’ dropped, performing the song herself then having the kids excitedly join in with them.

Now that’s love! Check out the video below.