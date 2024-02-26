Keyshia Cole Surprises Students Who Went Viral Singing ‘Love’

In 2005 Keyshia Cole blew up R&B/Hip Hop stations with her smash hit ‘Love’, becoming the women’s national anthem to those who were in search of love.
19 years later a students at The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta recently performed her massive hit single “LOVE” and went viral on social media.
Keyshia Cole then decided to show her love and popped in on the students The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta during a recent performance, surprising the youngsters that weren’t even born when ‘Love’ dropped, performing the song herself then having the kids excitedly join in with them.
Now that’s love! Check out the video below.
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
Here's Where To Find The Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off
-
Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
-
Cam Newton Remains Unfazed After Getting Jumped At Youth Football Event, Social Media Reacts
-
Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public