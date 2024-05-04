Lovers & Friends Music Festival Canceled, Usher Says He Is “Devastated,” X Reacts To The Disappointed News

CLOSE

Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, depending on where you were, fans were disappointed to learn that Usher’s music festival would not be held in Las Vegas this year.

The R&B extravaganza got the axe just hours before it was to kick off. Organizers for the festival named after Usher’s 2004 hit song featuring Ludacris and Lil John shared the bad news via a statement on its official website and social media pages.

“Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday,” the statement said.

The event, which was supposed to occur at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, was no longer possible because “the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph.”

The statement continues, “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival. This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”

Usher Reacts To The Festival’s Cancellation

Usher learned about the news while performing his soundcheck before his headlining performance, where he promised to revisit his classic Confessions album in full. He reacted to the news of the festival’s cancellation via his Instagram Stories and on X, formerly Twitter.

“Mannn…I’m just as disappointed as you are,” Usher wrote in his Instagram Story on Saturday. “We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today. I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone’s protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason.”

“I’m sorry we won’t get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me,” he continued. ” I’ll see you soon.”

X Users React To Lovers & Friends Not Happening This Year

The festival, which promised performances from Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, TLC, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ciara, TLC, and Timbaland in one day, had plenty of fans excited, so it should come as no surprise that there was plenty of disappointment and anger.

Festival organizers told ticket holders “who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment.”

“I was super excited to attend. Still in disbelief it was cancelled,” one person on X wrote.

Another X user wrote, “Spent over $500 on a ticket. Another $400 for the flight….. and yall cancel less than 24 hours @lvrsnfrndsfest then got the nerve to say refund within 30 days. What about my flight and hotel money. Is this a fucking joke?”

Oof.

It looks like Usher will have to do some serious making up for these people. Lovers & Friends is almost Fyre Festival’s level of incompetence.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Lovers & Friends Music Festival Canceled, Usher Says He Is “Devastated,” X Reacts To The Disappointed News was originally published on cassiuslife.com