Rev. Al Sharpton “There Are Too Many Punks In The Pulpit”

On April 18 when two officers responded to an AMVETS Post on Sherrick Road Southeast. Police say Tyson ran there after crashing his car near the eastern limits of the city of Canton. Canton Police Department quickly released body camera footage showing the death of 53-year-old East Canton resident Frank E. Tyson while in police custody, including his last words of “I can’t breathe.” It is a 35-minute, 46-second video which shows officers arriving to the scene, confronting Tyson, and attempting to take him into custody. What was shocking was what was going on in the bar while Frank E. Tyson laid motionless on the floor, officers can be heard having a conversation about how they always wanted to get into a bar fight.
Civil Rights Attorney, Ben Crump, who is now representing the family of Frank E. Tyson, called what happened in Canton “George Floyd 2.0.”
Today as the family of Frank E. Tyson prepared to lay him to rest, the legendary Reverend Al. Sharpton delivered his eulogy at his home going, starting of by acknowledging Minister Presley who in spite of the fear of how the city would react to the funeral, opened his doors to his church which is a church for all God’s people. Reverend Al. Sharpton stated that there are too many “punks in the pulpit”, then called for the funeral home director to hand him a check to cover the funeral costs of Frank E Tyson.
See video below.
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round
-
Mother's Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
-
R&B Singer Lizzen On Styling Herself In The Visuals For Her Viral Song With Robin Thicke
-
Pastor Keion Henderson Responds To Hush Order In Church Video
-
Jennifer Lopez Drops "Dinero" Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled