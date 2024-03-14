The Bijou Star Files: Mo. Teen Suffered Brain Damage After Brawl

CLOSE

MISSOURI TEEN SUFFERED BRAIN DAMAGE AFTER BRAWL… Family Starts GoFundMe

The Missouri teen who got her head slammed into the ground during a fight has suffered severe brain damage — and now, her family is asking for help. Read More

WENDY WILLIAMS FACING FEDERAL TAX LIEN …Unpaid Balance >$500k

Wendy Williams‘ home is apparently in the crosshairs of the federal government after it slapped her with a lien over unpaid taxes … which they say amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Read More

K.C. CHIEFS PARADE SHOOTING3 MEN CHARGED W/ FEDERAL GUN CRIMES… Investigation Uncovered Alleged Illegal Gun Ring

Three men are facing federal gun charges in connection with the Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting after the U.S. Attorney in Missouri says the investigation turned up an illegal gun operation. Read More

DIDDY RODNEY JONES LAWSUIT NOT SETTLED …Despite Docket Update

And just like that, the court docket for Diddy‘s case has been wiped of any word of a settlement — so it seems the federal court there in NY realized they’d made a mistake. Read More

AROLDIS CHAPMAN GROPES OLDER WOMAN’S BOOBS… Bizarre Video

MLB star Aroldis Chapman is apparently quite the mama’s boy … ’cause the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher shared a bizarre video of himself grabbing an older lady’s boobs this week — and many believe it is his very own mother. Read More

TIKTOK BILL HOUSE VOTES TO BAN APP IN U.S.!!!Senate To Make Final Call

TikTok’s dancing on thin ice in the U.S. … with the House voting to ban the popular social media app — unless its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance sells its stake, that is. Read More

OLIVIA RODRIGO HANDS OUT PLAN B TO FANS AT CONCERT… Sparks Mixed Reactions

Olivia Rodrigo doubled down on her mission to provide fans with access to contraception by handing out free boxes of Plan B and condoms at her concerts … sparking a major reaction online. Read More

KIM AND BIANCA HANGIN’ TOGETHER AT KANYE’S ALBUM LISTENING PARTY

Betcha never thought you’d ever see Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori together. Read More

Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora To Reunite In ‘Power’ Prequel

Starz network has announced the development of a prequel to the beloved ‘Power’ series. It’s reportedly called ‘Origins.’ Read More

Toni Braxton Opens Up About Her Family’s Decision To Return To Reality TV Following Her Sister’s Passing

Toni Braxton is shedding some light on her family’s recent decision to return to reality television. Read More

Simon Guobadia Blasts Porsha Williams’ “Emotional State” After Allegedly Yachting With Influencer

Whew! Simon Guobadia is showing out online this week! From blasting his estranged wife, Porsha Williams, to seemingly yachting with a fitness influencer, here’s a recap of the chatter Guobadia has been fueling. Read More

Woman In Critical Condition After Being Attacked While Attempting To Stop Four Women From Stealing

Shocking footage shows the moment a manager who works at a Commerce beauty supply store is reportedly in critical condition after being attacked by four women who were trying to rob the store last week. Read More

Shannon Sharpe Made More Money From Viral Katt Williams Interview Than He Ever Earned In An NFL Season

Shannon Sharpe says that he made more money from his viral Katt Williams interview than he ever earned in an NFL season. Read More

The American Museum of Natural History To Launch Exhibit Celebrating Hip-Hop Jewelry

The American Museum of Natural History has introduced a new exhibit honoring some of rap’s best jewelry. Read More

Dr. Dre To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Next To Snoop Dogg

Producer Dr. Dre will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to his longtime friend, Snoop Dogg. Read More

‘Check washing’ cost Cleveland attorney thousands of dollars, and he’s not alone

Check washing occurs when thieves steal checks from mailboxes and use household cleaning products to remove all the information on the check — except the signature. Read More

