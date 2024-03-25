Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

CLOSE

Plans for a “Celebration of Life” for GRAMMY-winning Gospel icon Sandra Crouch have been revealed.

According to a release by press rep Bill Carpenter, services are scheduled for April 16-17 at New Christ Memorial Church in San Fernando, CA, where Crouch served as Senior Pastor. It begins with a viewing on April 16 at 4pm, followed by a musical tribute at 7pm.

The final homegoing service will be held on April 17 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, fans are asked to make a donation to New Christ Memorial Church on their website, www.newchristmemorial.org.

As previously reported, Crouch transitioned on March 17 at Northridge Hospital in California at the age of 81. The press release revealed that she died of complications from radiation for a non-cancerous brain lesion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bishop Benjamin Crouch Sr. and Catherine Crouch, older brother Benjamin Crouch Jr., and her twin brother, fellow gospel great Andraé Crouch, who passed in 2015 following a heart attack.

