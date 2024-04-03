Entertainment

Kash Doll’s Easter Gender Reveal “Congratulations It’s A…”

Published on April 3, 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

People have really gotten creative with their gender reveals.  Rapper/Actress Kash Doll incorporated family and Easter to have a  gender reveal that was full of fun and faith.

Side bar:  we can stop being mad at Lamar now, because he had to remove Kash Doll from BMF, because she was preparing to be a new mommy.

32 year old, Detroit native, Kash Doll, got the greatest birthday gift ever when she found out that she was expecting her 2nd child who is due to arrive in June following a trip to Turks and Caicos in October, with her boyfriend Tracy T.

“I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back,” she shares. “When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy.”

This past weekend, the Kash Doll celebrated Resurrection Sunday by revealing her newest bundle of joy with an Easter-themed party with friends, family, and loved ones. Her son, Kashton, and boyfriend, Tracy T, assisted with the reveal that included an Easter egg hunt and the Easter bunny delivered who delivered an oversized egg to Kashton, that contained the gender of Kashton’s new sibling, a baby girl.

Take a look at the too cute gender reveal below.

