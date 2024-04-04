Listen Live
Entertainment

Netflix Brings the Story of Moses Alive With New Series

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Social Media Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Netflix has brought the Bible to your television screen with the debut of the three-part faith-based documentary series, Testament: The Story of Moses. Not far off from Disney’s Prince of Egypt, the series seems to be the viewers choice. The series flexed as the no.1 streamed series on the popular platform since its release last month.

Narrated by Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, the 90-minute episodes in the The Story of Moses are full of action-packed drama featuring theologians and experts.

If you know anything about the life of Moses, you know that he endured a lot in his 120 years of life and this series makes sure to document the good, the bad, and the ugly, spanning from birth to The Promised Land. Some scenes are slightly graphic, but the visual will have you running to your Bible app to cross reference certain events depicted.

Testament: The Story of Moses is currently streaming on Netflix. Check it out and let us know what you think!

 

Netflix Brings the Story of Moses Alive With New Series  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Her Story honorees 2024
Local

REGISTER NOW: Her~ Story Brunch Presented by NEON

2019 Breakout Festival
Entertainment News

A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW

Amazon expanding in Eastern Europe
Sam Sylk News

Sports: Amazon Delivers First All-Female Broadcast Team For NFL Games

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Amerie Album Release Party for Touch - April 26, 2005
Entertainment News

Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close