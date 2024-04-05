Listen Live
Music

Tori Kelly is Back and Better With New EP, ‘Tori’

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Tori Kelly Performs At The Independent

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Tori Kelly is back with the release of her fifth studio album and first EP signed with Epic Records, titled Tori.

“I have been working on my next album for the last few years, exploring new sounds & expressing so many different sides of myself,” Kelly told Rolling Stone. The 15-track album, which includes her feature singles, “Thing You Do” and “High Water,” showcases features from Arya Starr, Kim Chae-won, and John Bellion. Referencing “High Water” in a press release, Kelly said, “My hope is that [“High Water”] will uplift others in whatever they might be going through and encourage them to keep going.”

Related Stories

Prior to the release of the album, Kelly alongside a few close friends including her husband Andre Murillo and rapper Lecrae, took to social media to celebrate via streaming service, Twitch. The night consisted of a nice mixture of good music and a lot of humor as the group reminisced on some of fan-favorites, hosted a karaoke segment, and shared a couple corny riddles for added humor, with Tori Kelly closing out the with a breathtaking guitar performance of her new song, “Oceans.”

Tori is officially out today and on all music streaming platforms.

Tori Kelly is Back and Better With New EP, ‘Tori’  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Amerie Album Release Party for Touch - April 26, 2005
Entertainment News

Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

Judges wooden hammer in front USA flag.
Entertainment News

Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Tiger King) Gets Prison Sentence Reduced Only by One Year

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close