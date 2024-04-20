As we are less than a month away from RNB Fest, 100.3 WRNB is partnering with REC Philly to look for the area’s top talent to open the show!
Fill out the form below for a chance become RNB Philly’s UP NEXT artist!
[CLICK HERE] Join RNB Philly’s UP NEXT 2024 Competition was originally published on rnbphilly.com
