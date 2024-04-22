Man Dies After Setting Himself On Fire Outside Donald Trump’s NYC Trial

CLOSE

There’s a such thing as ‘going hard in the paint’, then there is a such thing as going too far. While Donald Trump was sitting in a Manhattan Court House in New York City, a man decided to set himself on fire outside the court house.

According to a report a man walked into the park across the street from the courthouse, throwing flyers into the air, pulled something out of a backpack and lit himself on fire. Someone used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, then EMT’s rendered aid. The person was badly burned and taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

The crazy part is instead of covering the Donald Trump court case, CNN’s Laura Coates, who is CNN’s chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, had to result to doing play by play of the man who set himself on fire near her.

Authorities identified the man as Maxwell Azzarello, a Florida man in his 30s. He was in critical condition at a hospital on Friday afternoon. He has since died from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to Donald Trump’s criminal proceedings.

Take a look at the video below.